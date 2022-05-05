Shares

KCB Bank Kenya has donated relief food to more than 1000 vulnerable families in Wajir and Mandera Counties as part of the Eid ul-Fitr celebrations following the end of Ramadhan.

The initiative is part of Sahl Bank, KCB Bank’s Islamic banking arm, efforts to promote the spirit of solidarity and cooperation with the communities and the customers.

As Kenya battles the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic and many are grappling with the harsh economic situation, KCB Sahl Banking has continued supporting its customers and the needy.

Idd-ul-Fitr, the Festival of Fast-breaking, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

KCB Bank Head of Sahl Banking Molu Halkano, said: “Our goal is to help meet the food needs of those families during the holy month of Ramadhan. We have, therefore, intensified humanitarian interventions aimed at improving the lives of residents in these two counties that have continued to face the adverse impact of a prolonged drought. The month of Ramadhan creates a perfect opportunity to share and promote unity besides coming to aid those who need assistance. We hope that the gesture we have made today will cushion our fellow needy countrymen.”

The donation, comprising assorted food supplies included maize flour, rice, cooking oil, rice, sugar, tea leaves, and spaghetti is part of Zakat al-Fitr charitable offering given to the poor at the end of the holy month of Ramadhan to ensure the less fortunate also enjoy Eid festivities. The donations were extended to both Muslim and non-Muslims in Wajir and Mandera counties.

Many of the beneficiaries said they did not have enough food due to the drought, which has ravaged the area since last year.