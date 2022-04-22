Shares

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Badili Africa in a deal that will enable customers to trade in their old phones for the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB is retailing at KShs. 159,999 while the S22 Ultra 256GB is at KShs. 148,999; Galaxy S22+ 256GB at KShs. 116,999 and the Galaxy S22 256GB at KShs. 99,000.

Badili Africa is a company that focuses on device exchange programmes. Consumers now have the opportunity to receive an instant cash discount towards their purchase of any of the exciting three new devices released this year in February in exchange for any of their used Note or S-series device.

To get this deal, one needs to visit select authorized dealer stores across the country to get a valuation done of their device and sign off on the trade in for the new S22 Series device of choice.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series offers ground-breaking technology, from pro-grade camera and video technology, Samsung’s first 4nm processor which takes performance to new speeds, and a Galaxy S22 Ultra battery that can last two days. The Galaxy S22 Series includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is integrated with fan-favourite Note series and built-in S Pen. Together they offer unparalleled performance, are equipped with an image sensor that is larger than even the celebrated Galaxy S21 Series, along with a host of innovative camera features like Nightography designed to break the rules of light, and enhanced with incredibly intuitive and pioneering AI technology.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most powerful Ultra device Samsung ever made; a stunning device, packed with next-generation videography and viewing capabilities, an expansive and bright display, 45W superfast charging and Galaxy’s most intelligent camera yet. Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy while the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold and comes with the coveted Samsung Care+.

Mr. Charles Kimari, Director, Mobile Experience, Samsung Kenya, had this to say, “Our team is galvanised by the response to the Galaxy S22 series, which is why through the trade-in programme and our partnership with Badili Africa we are looking forward to offering unprecedented value in innovative ways to our consumers.”

Consumers who purchase during this limited launch offer will also receive a Clear view cover and travel adaptor complimentary as part of their startup kit.