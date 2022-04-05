Shares

Showmax offers viewers a wide range of entertainment content from movies, to series and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. This March, Showmax users can catch internationally acclaimed TV shows on the platform that include; First seasons of Halo, Bel-Air, Yellowjackets, Somebody Somewhere; Ray Donovan: The Movie ends series. Some of the TV shows and movies that are available on Showmax in April are below;

HALO | Binge two episodes now, with new episodes every Friday, first on Showmax

Halo follows Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber from American Gods and Orange is the New Black), a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier, as he defends humanity from an alien threat known as the Covenant. MTV Movie Award nominee Natascha McElhone (Californication) is Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor reprises her voice role from the game as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

BEL-AIR | Binge now

Executive produced by 2022 Oscar winner Will Smith, the brand-new Fresh Prince-inspired series, Bel-Air, is full of surprises. It’s set in modern-day America, but it’s also a prequel to the hit ‘90s sitcom. And it’s a drama, bringing a whole new take to Will’s life-altering journey from the streets of West Philly to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Newcomer Jabari Banks stars as Will, alongside the freshly-imagined Banks family, portrayed by Adrian Holmes (Arrow, Supernatural), Cassandra Freeman (Inside Man), singer-songwriter Coco Jones, Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel, Good Trouble), and Nigerian-American actor Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) as the way-too-cool Carlton, with Jimmy Akingbola (Arrow) as Geoffrey.

YELLOWJACKETS | Binge now

Melanie Lynsky co-stars alongside Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (The Matrix Resurrections), and multi-award-winner Tawny Cypress (The Blacklist: Redemption) as the now-adult survivors of a plane crash that stranded their wildly talented high school girls’ soccer team deep in the Canadian wilderness in 1996.

RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE | Stream now

Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up where the seventh and final season of the Emmy-winning series left off, with Mickey (Oscar winner Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (eight-time Emmy nominee Liev Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.

With multi-award-winners Eddie Marsan (Wrath of Man, 21 Grams) and Dash Mihok (Silver Linings Playbook, Romeo + Juliet), Pooch Hall (The Game), and Katharine Moennig (The L Word) co-starring, the film also weaves together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE S1 | Binge now, first on Showmax

HBO’s Somebody Somewhere centres on Sam, a 40-something woman grappling with loss and acceptance as she fields a mid-life crisis following her sister’s death. Sam returns to her hometown but struggles to fit into its mold, until she finds her saving grace in singing, and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in, and don’t give up.

HBO has already renewed Somebody Somewhere for a second season.

SMALL AXE | Binge now

A collection of five films by Oscar winner Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave), Small Axe is based on the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community between 1969 and 1982.

The anthology has won over 24 international awards, including a Critics’ Choice Award for John Boyega, a BAFTA for Malachi Kirby, and a Royal Television Society Award for Shaun Parkes in 2021, with Letitia Wright and Micheal Wright also nominated for a BAFTA. The series was also nominated for an Emmy for its cinematography and won five BAFTA craft awards, with McQueen taking home the Innovative Storytelling European Film Award.

The second film, Lovers Rock, was named the best film of 2020 by Sight & Sound in its poll of over 100 critics globally. Set over a single evening at a house party in 1980s West London, Lovers Rock follows intertwined relationships against a background of violence, romance and music. The film has a 98% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus calls it “a lovingly crafted ode to Black joy.”

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM S11 | Binge from 8 April

The series star and creator (and 28-time Emmy nominee) returns alongside Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, and J.B. Smoove, while the season’s guest line-up knocks it out of the park with stars like Lucy Liu, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, Albert Brooks and Tracey Ullman, not to mention Vince Vaughn returning as Freddy Funkhouser and Ted Danson back to annoy Larry as Cheryl’s plus-one.

PHOENIX RISING | Binge now, first on Showmax

HBO’s two-part documentary Phoenix Rising follows the true story of Emmy-nominated actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood, a survivor of domestic violence, as she moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time and advocates for The Phoenix Act, extending the statute of limitations in California for domestic violence felonies.

PAINTING WITH JOHN S2 | Binge from 4 April, first on Showmax

Written, directed by and starring John Lurie, co-founder of musical group The Lounge Lizards, the series is part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat. Each episode has John at his worktable at his home in the Caribbean, honing his watercolour techniques and sharing what he’s learned about life, reminding us to prioritise some time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.

FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS | Binge now

Comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors follows Dan and Kevin, two longtime friends trying to climb out of their heads and connect with others in their brash new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Created by and starring Black Reel Award nominee Kevin Iso (That Damn Michael Che) and Dan Perlman, the show – which is based on their multi-award-winning 2017 digital series – has already been renewed for a second season.

AMERICAN RUST S1 | Binge now

Set in a small Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania, American Rust stars Emmy winner Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule, The Newsroom) as police chief Del Harris, who finds himself in a compromised position after the son of the woman he loves (Emmy nominee Maura Tierney from The Affair, Your Honor) is accused of murder.

Based on the LA Times Book Prize-winning novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize finalist Philipp Meyer, American Rust was nominated for a 2022 Satellite Award for Best Drama Series.

Look out for Emmy nominee Bill Camp (The Night Of, The Queen’s Gambit, Joker), Tony Award winner David Alvarez (West Side Story), and Teen Choice nominee Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural).

THE CLEANING LADY | Binge now

Based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia, The Cleaning Lady follows a whip-smart Filipina doctor (Elodie Yung from The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Defenders), who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.