More than 1,200 women will now be able to benefit from easy access to maternal health services after the County Government of Baringo and Safaricom Foundation partnered to revamp and equip a maternity wing at at Ksh. 3.2 Million.

The dispensary received oxygen equipment, delivery and recovery beds, baby weighing scales and blood pressure machines as part of the maternity equipment. The renovated maternity wing has now increased its capacity allowing more mothers access to maternity care.

The investment is part of Safaricom Foundation’s maternal health programme that was launched in Baringo in January 2020 and has so far seen Barwessa Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital and Baringo Referral Hospital equipped, constructed or renovated at a cost of KES 30 million.

Joe Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation, had this to say, “It is fulfilling to see many more women being able to receive maternity care as part of our partnership with the County Government of Baringo. We hope to reduce the infant and maternal mortality rates to near zero through fruitful partnerships and engagements with the community.”