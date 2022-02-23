Shares

The Safaricom Golf Tour will be headed to the Limuru Country Club this weekend for the second leg of the series. The corporate tournament will be held on the Saturday the 26th with the Junior tournament going down on Sunday 27th February.

The first leg of the tour was held at the Nanyuki Sports Club where Cyprian Bundi, a former caddie and Nanyuki based golfer emerged top after getting 39 points. In the ladies competition, Marion Githinji emerged at the top with 33 points trumping Dr. Susan Ngure by one point.

In the Junior tournament, Belinda Wanjiru emerged as the best girl with 76 points, while Justin Ngeera emerged as the best boy with 72 points. The golf tour in Nanyuki attracted over 50 junior golfers and 52 corporate golfers who took part in the eighteen-hole tournament, which was preceded by a community outreach engagement at Kano Grounds in Nanyuki town.

Being that for the longest time, golf has been viewed as an elite sport only played by the chosen few. The Safaricom Golf Tour aims to demystify the ins and outs of this game while at the same time inviting players from all walks of life to participate.

As part of Safaricom’s initiative of supporting the youth in sports, there will be golf clinics targeting students between the ages of 6 to 18 years old, from schools around the golf clubs marked for the tour. This is essentially fun golf day that is meant to introduce the youth to golf with an aim of ultimately scouting and identifying an average of about 30 juniors who will train at the club for 8months.

To make the tour as inclusive as possible, it also has a Caddies Golf Day which is open to all members of the National Caddies Association. With the winners from each event being eligible to compete in the grand finale in Vipingo for the grand prize.

Safaricom has invested Ksh. 100 million in the golf series, which aims to nurture and grow talent in the country. The tour will be played in 14 golf clubs across the country. After Limuru, the tournament will proceeds to Muthaiga Golf Club on 12th March , before heading to the Nyanza Club on 26th March 2022.

Click here to find out how you can participate.