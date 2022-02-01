Shares

Cyprian Bundi, a former caddie and Nanyuki based golfer, emerged top in the first leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour after returning 39 Stableford points at the Nanyuki Sports Club. Taking the ladies top prize was Marion Githinji, who posted 33 to win by one point from Dr. Susan Ngure.

Mr. Bundi returned a total of 19 Stableford points in the first nine and 20 on the second nine. This totaled to an impressive 39 points to secure a slot in the Grand Finale of The Safaricom Golf Tour to be held in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, in August.

The first leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour culminated in the Junior Golf Tournament, which saw Belinda Wanjiru emerge the best girl with 76 points, while Justin Ngeera emerged as the best boy with 72 points. The golf tour in Nanyuki attracted over 50 junior golfers and 52 corporate golfers who took part in the eighteen-hole tournament, which was preceded by a community outreach engagement at Kano Grounds in Nanyuki town.

Speaking on his win, Bundi had this to say, “I have come a long way, having in mind that I started my golfing career as a caddie and today, I am the winner of the Safaricom Golf Tour. I look forward to representing my club at the grand finale in Vipingo.”

“I started golf when I was three years old, and the journey has been quite tremendous as I have kept improving my scores. My parents have been a great inspiration as they encourage and support me in golf. I thank Safaricom for this tournament as it will help nurture and grow more young talents into the sport,” said Belinda Wanjiru.

Safaricom has invested Ksh. 100 million in the golf series, which aims to nurture and grow talent in the country. The tour will be played in 14 golf clubs across the country. After Nanyuki, the tournament proceeds to Limuru Golf Club on February 26 2022, before heading to the Muthaiga Golf Club.