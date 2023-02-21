Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has announced a sponsorship of Ksh. 70 million as the official Presenting Partner of the 2023 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) tournament set to be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club from 9th to 12th March.

This is the 12th consecutive year that Absa is partnering with the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) to sponsor the international tournament, now firmly part of the prestigious DP World Tour.

The 2023 edition is expected to attract an estimated 156 elite golfers from across the world, including 8 Kenyan professionals (Pros) and 6 amateurs who will take a shot at the high stakes $2 million prize purse. Over 15,000 spectators are expected to visit Muthaiga Golf Club over the four days of the tournament.

As the official Presenting Partner, part of Absa’s support will go to the KOGL as sponsorship fees, which will enable them to meet their obligations around eventing and prize giving money. Other amounts will be invested directly by Absa to create memorable moments for our customers and golf enthusiasts and spectators.

Absa Bank’s interim Managing Director, Yusuf Omari, had this to say, “For us, the MKO presents another unique opportunity to showcase the tenacity and effort by great golfers across the world, including the resilience of our local golfers. At Absa, we refer to this as the Africanacity spirit; that distinct African ability to always find a way to get things done despite all obstacles. Over the last 12 years, we have played our role, not only in the growth and elevation of the Kenya Open to world-class standards, but also in demystifying golf as a sport that is loved, appreciated and celebrated by Kenyans from different walks of life and not just the elite.”

Over and above the sponsorship kitty through KOGL, part of the Bank’s additional support will go towards the local players’ welfare, ensuring they are in good shape and are motivated to compete against other renowned multinational golfers.

The Kenya Open, which was first held in 1967, has grown to become one of Kenya’s and Sub-Saharan most prestigious sporting events. Last year, Chinese Ashun Wu won the Magical Kenya Open played at the Muthaiga Golf Club.