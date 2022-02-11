Shares

SEACOM, a pan-African telecommunications service provider, has announced its plans to acquire selected infrastructure assets from Africell in Uganda. The acquisition marks a significant step for SEACOM’s commitment to providing, competitive end-to-end connectivity and ICT solutions across the region.

The expansion to Uganda comes after SEACOM’s recent acquisition of Kenyan service provider Hirani Telecom’s metro fibre network. The company is set to take over a portfolio of infrastructure essential for connecting enterprise customers. This includes 760 kilometres of fibre within the Ugandan capital, Kampala, and surrounding towns, a 250 square metre data centre, and office space for SEACOM representatives and staff members.

The acquisition of established infrastructure will allow for further expansion into East Africa. This will enable SEACOM to provide seamless integration of its services for clients across Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, and decreasing the reliance on third-party last mile providers to deliver connectivity solutions. These solutions include wireless and fibre Internet access, cloud connectivity and hosting facilities such as email and security and distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection software.

“East Africa has been an important market for SEACOM ever since we first arrived on the shores of Mombasa in 2009. By officially establishing ourselves in Uganda through proprietary facilities and resources, we are prioritising widespread connectivity and opening up opportunities to work with businesses in search of quality Internet services,” said Tejpal Bedi, Managing Director and Regional Head of Sales for SEACOM ENEA.

Since its inception in 2009, SEACOM has provided wholesale solutions to Uganda, and corporate solutions since 2018. The service provider enjoys a large footprint in Uganda’s financial services sector (FSI) and works with government and non-governmental organizations, including those in the education, technology and hospitality sectors.