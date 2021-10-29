Shares

SEACOM, a telecommunications service provider, has announced that it has completed the 100% acquisition of Hirani Telecom’s metro fibre network. The network will now be incorporated into SEACOM’s existing metro network in Nairobi, under its full control.

The acquisition is part of SEACOM’s ongoing strategy in the region to grow its on-net capabilities and provide its enterprise customers with premium connectivity.

“This is a first step towards ensuring we can provide end-to-end solutions for our customers across the region. We will be able to offer more competitive services, bring new, innovative solutions to market faster, and guarantee the highest quality of connectivity and service delivery. The acquisition of Hirani’s metro fibre network dramatically boosts SEACOM’s operations and sets the stage for the expansion of our business services in the region. The world is rapidly changing, and customers need the service, quality, and availability that SEACOM is known for providing,” said Steve Briggs, SEACOM CSMO.

Hirani Telecom owns two carrier neutral national metro networks. One is used to service its home users with Internet and content, and this will be retained by Hirani, which will continue operations as usual.

The second network, which is being acquired by SEACOM, will be dedicated solely to SEACOM’s enterprise customers. There will be no disruption or customer migration, as customers are already running o‌n this network.

“SEACOM Kenya has been using Hirani’s metro network to provide last-mile services to our enterprise customers. As the o‌nly provider o‌n this network, it was a natural progression for us to buy the network and cut out the middle man. This will give us a competitive advantage in the market and will enable us to offer our customers better services, and tailored solutions.” SEACOM’s Group CEO, Oliver Fortuin, said.