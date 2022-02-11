Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled an all-in-one solution LG XBOOM Go PL Bluetooth speakers series available in three models; the PL7, PL5 and PL2. The speakers are ideal for all kinds of settings, from outdoor parties to dinner parties, to night clubs. The speakers are currently available in LG Brand shops and LG online store, and will retail at a price range of Kshs.11,000 to Ksh. 25,000.

The LG XBOOM Go PLnportable speaker is part of the Latest XBOOM lineup of Bluetooth speakers first introduced in the market in 2015. The speakers are aimed at delivering powerful sounds and ultimate ease-of-use.

Equipped with Meridian’s advanced audio technology, XBOOM Go PL speakers deliver high-quality sound with a deep base, rich treble and clear vocals. For a wide sound stage with excellent detail across the higher frequencies, the PL7 employs dual tweeters, while all models produce exceptional bass thanks to the inclusion of Dual passive radiators. With the Dual Action Bass feature (PL7, PL5), the speakers pump out dynamic bass that users can feel and hear.

Additionally, the speakers have the multi-colour lighting feature that complements the speakers’ excellent audio quality and adds an element of visual excitement to the user experience. This feature employs a three-step process to detect tempo based on soundwaves, and producing pulses of light by the speed and beat of the song.

Speaking during the product unveil, LG East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “LG’s mission is to continuously leverage on latest innovations and technology to help our consumers live a better, more convenient and fulfilling life that they deserve. With these new speakers, users get greater versatility thanks to its advanced portability and connectivity options that support excellent audio quality any time or place, keeping the music playing and the good times rolling.”