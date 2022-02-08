Shares

Aleph Hospitality has entered the Ugandan market with the signing of a management contract to operate two boutique hotels. These are Masheda Palms in Buyala and A’lure Hotel and Suites in Kampala. Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio now stretches across six countries on the African continent.

This comes after the Uganda Tourism Board’s launch of their new marketing strategy, Explore Uganda, The Pearl of Africa. As Uganda is opening up again to international visitors, the country is focusing on rebuilding the tourism sector after the impact of the pandemic. A’lure Hotel & Suites is located in a leafy residential area in the capital, Kampala, in proximity to the Rubaga Cathedral and the Uganda museum. The hotel features all the contemporary amenities of a four-star hotel plus silent zones for creative thinking, palm trees, cool breezes and a laid-back vibe.

Masheda Palms, located in Buyala town, opened its doors in July 2020 and features authentic thatched-roof cottages in lush green settings. Popular among families, the resort is ideally situated for experiences such as nature walks, flower gardens, heritage and architecture memories.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said, “I am personally very excited to start operations in Uganda. This is a country that leaves an everlasting impression on visitors, a country with breath-taking scenery, exotic wildlife, kind-hearted people and cultural diversity. By welcoming Masheda Palms and A’lure Hotel & Suites to the Aleph family, we promise to share our regional knowledge and international best practices to help them reach their full potential and, at the same time, support the rebuilding of the tourism sector in Uganda.”

Sherinah Ainembabazi, Director of Masheda Palms Kamala and the owner of both properties commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Aleph Hospitality as the leading independent hotel management company in the market. The team’s extensive hotel management expertise, proven track record in Africa, and profound knowledge of the industry here in the region, will undoubtedly be a fantastic asset to our properties and we look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation.”