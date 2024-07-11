Shares

Aleph Hospitality, a hospitality management company, has signed a management contract with the owners of the Alloy Bar and Lounge in Nairobi.

Opened in early 2024, the restaurant and lounge is located at Sarit Centre in Westlands, Nairobi. The 2,700 square-metre outlet can host up to 1,000 guests, houses a restaurant, VIP area for private dining, night club with live music and entertainment, and cigar, whiskey, and wine lounges. The outlet also contains an extensive laser tag zone and a virtual gaming area, Hologate.

Commenting on the move, Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality stated, “This is an exciting step for Aleph Hospitality. We currently manage 27 restaurants and 14 bars across our portfolio and continue to build on the strength of our Food and Beverage division. Alloy Bar and Lounge represents a thrilling new chapter in our growth as a rounded hospitality management company and an exciting addition to the vibrant Nairobi entertainment scene.”

Aleph Hospitality directly manages hotels for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development, from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. The company has earmarked a pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2027.