Aleph Hospitality has announced that it has added four new hotels in Ethiopia to its portfolio as it further expands in the region. In 2024, Aleph Hospitality added 13 new hotels to its portfolio and now has over 30 hotels across the Middle East and Africa.

The new additions to Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio in Ethiopia include:

1. The Elilly International Hotel, a five-star city hotel located in Addis Ababa’s Kazanchis business district, just a two-minute walk from the United Nations Conference Centre and four kilometres from Bole International Airport. The hotel features 154 suites, four food & beverage outlets, a gym, sauna, steam rooms, and swimming pool as well as conference facilities.

2. The Elilly Bishoftu, currently under construction, is a four-star upscale resort which will be internationally branded. Located on the serene shores of Bishoftu Guda Lake, the resort will feature 172 keys, four food & beverage outlets, a spa, pool, gaming zone, and conference facilities. The resort is a one-hour drive from Bole Addis Ababa International Airport and less than 30 minutes from the newly planned mega airport in Bishoftu, which is set to open in 2029 with a capacity of 110 million passengers.

3. Aleph Hospitality will be managing two new internationally branded upper-midscale hotels which are currently under development by the owners of the Ramada by Wyndham Addis Ababa, also operated by Aleph Hospitality. Scheduled to open in 2026, the properties will feature 100 rooms in Addis Ababa and 128 rooms in Bishoftu.﻿

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality says: “We have been present in Ethiopia for some years now, and our local and corporate teams are more than ready to handle the management of these four hotels. We look forward to working closely with the owners of these diverse properties, and we are happy to do our part in contributing to boost local employment and growth of Ethiopia’s tourism sector.”

Headquartered in Dubai with offices in Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality is an independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development, from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. The group has an active pipeline of over 30 hotels in the Middle East and Africa.