Kenyan 100m African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala has signed a multi-million sponsorship deal with global sports brand Adidas. In a brief with the media, Omanyala noted that the deal with Adidas would continue for three years, with a possible extension.

Explaining how the deal would work, he said that the company would pay for his travels and accommodation. He will also receive bonuses on gold medals won and records broken. “The deal is good money, they will sponsor my travelling, knitting and bonuses for every win that I get. The money is a lot, it has surpassed millions,” he said.

The sponsorship comes after his success in the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Series held on 18th September in Nairobi. At the competition, Omanyala smashed his own National Record and set a new African Record of 9.77 seconds, smashing South Africa’s Akani Simbine’s record of 9.84 seconds.

“There are technicalities that I am yet to learn, but I will try. I will run the 200 metres and 100 metres which will be the mega race,” he pointed out.

Ferdinand Omanyala was recently crowned the 2021 Sportsman of the Year at the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) held at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. Omanyala beat other nominees in the category including World Champion Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge and 800m Olympics gold medalist Emmanuel Korir to emerge top.

Omanyala was expected to begin his duties in the National Police Service in January 2022. The National Police Service, in December 2021 explained that Omanyala would be representing the security forces in future competitions.