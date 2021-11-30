Shares

Ferdinand Omanyala, Africa’s 100m record holder, has been selected as an OPPO Kenya ambassador. He joins the other ambassadorial team for the Reno6 5G comprising actor Pascal Tokodi, artist Avril Nyambura, media personalities Lulu Hassan and Jalang’o.

Omanyala, who clocked 9.77 seconds at the Kip Keino Classic Tour in September, will spearhead the Embrace Speed Campaign. The campaign recognizes the Reno6 5G’s battery capability to achieve 100% charge in just 28 minutes. This is thanks to the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and a large 4,300 mAh battery that enables all-day usage even with a very low battery. Ultimately, Reno6 5G delivers speedy performance with balanced power consumption.

With strong performance foundations, OPPO has optimized Reno6 5G to support a more immersive gaming experience. When entering the virtual world of mobile gaming, the expressive tactile feedback of vibrations with Z-axis linear motor will draw you into the game. Customized gaming features like Quick Startup, Game Focus Mode, and OPPO’s own Hyperboost 4.0 technology all contribute to creating a more immersive experience.

Earlier this month, the OPPO Reno6 5G battery was named the best globally by the Dxomark Battery ranking with a score of 96, amongst 40 smartphones tested so far.

In addition to its fast charging ability, the test showed OPPO Reno6 5G performs well in battery autonomy and that the phone would be capable of delivering 57 hours of autonomy with moderate use.

Other than the Reno6 5G’s leading battery performance, OPPO’s proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charge technology provides a superior charging experience for users. Since the introduction of VOOC Flash Charge in 2014, OPPO has released over 30 devices that support the technology, bringing this fast, convenient, and safe charging technology to more than 195 million people worldwide.