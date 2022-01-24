Shares

Kenya has signed a deal with the World Rally Championship (WRC) for the Safari Rally to remain on the WRC calendar until 2026. The deal was signed at the Automobile Club of Monaco by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and WRC Promoter GmbH Managing Director Jona Siebel.

CS Amina also signed several partnerships with the WRC revolving around talent development and environmental conservation. The 2022 WRC Safari Rally Kenyan leg is slated to run from 23rd to 26th June, 2021.

Kenya returned to the World rally calendar last year after years of deliberations and was quickly extended to 5 years announced on the final day of the 2021 Safari Rally. Last year’s Safari Rally begun on 24th June and ended on 27th June, with 58 rally drivers including 34 Kenyan racers competing for the title of World Rally Champion.

Kenyan youngsters Jeremy Wahome, Hamza Anwar and McRae Kimathi put on an impressive performance at the just concluded WRC Safari Rally. Their performance highlighted the next generation of Kenya’s motorsport talent. The three young drivers were sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways and took part in the event as part of the FIA Rally Star Program.

Last year’s Safari Rally was won by World Champion Sebastien Ogier, with his Toyota Gazoo team-mate Takamoto Katsuta emerging second. Third place went to Hyundai Motorsport’s Ott Tanak. Kenyan veteran drivers Onkar Rai, Karan Patel and Carl Tundo who were also sponsored by Safaricom, finished in the 7th, 8th and 9th positions respectively.