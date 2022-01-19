Shares

Pwani Oil products in partnership with Shujaaz, and the Kenya Primary School Headteachers Association (KEPSHA) has begun the 3 month mentorship program for its 2020 National Essay Writing champions. The programme follows a month-long essay writing competition successfully held in July 2021, dubbed colors in life.”

The competition was aimed at sharpening creative writing and thinking skills among primary school pupils. Over 11,300 public primary schools participated in the contest that targeted class 6 and 7 pupils. Following a successful review of the 23,000 essays submitted, Mwongeli Mulwa from The ACK Mtito Andei School in Makueni County, Denise Nguhi from Machakos Primary School, Mitchele Rono from Chepketeret Primary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, Melvin Koech of Moi Tambach Primary School and Emmanuel Okinyi from Milimani Primary School in Migori County emerged the top 5 national winners.

The 5 winners will be mentored on how to identify a great story from the environment around them, develop a great story framework, a character and plot. They will also be taught how to enhance their plot with elements that make a story great and how to illustrate their story with great drawings.

Giving his remarks during the announcement, Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde said, “The mentorship program will provide critical guidance to these pupils as it prepares them for future career success. As Pwani Oil, we are excited to have created a platform for the pupils to explore their talents and imagine limitless life’s possibilities, their age, background or current life circumstances notwithstanding”

Bridget Deacon, Managing Director at Shujaaz Inc said: “ At Shujaaz Inc, we know that the stories change lives – it’s right at the heart of what Shujaaz is all about. So we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to support and mentor five of Kenya’s most promising young storytellers through this programme. We can’t wait to share the final stories produced by these five young writers.”