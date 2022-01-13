Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced plans to introduce three new products in the market in the first quarter of the year. The lined up products set for launch include the Huawei nova 9, Huawei GT3 smartwatch and Huawei Matepad T series Kids edition. This follows an increased demand for different products in the tech space.

The Huawei nova 9 has an Ultra Vision AI quad camera system that consists of a 50 MP Ultra vision main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 4cm macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 32 MP front camera allows 4K selfie video, coupled with a powerful 50 MP main rear camera.

Huawei nova 9 smartphone specifications

Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.30 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.57 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

OS: HarmonyOS 2.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)

GPU: Adreno 642L

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Quad 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 66W

Colours: Starry Blue, Black, Green, Violet

The Huawei GT3 comes with new Huawei TruSeenTM 5.0+ and other advanced technologies to provide more comprehensive health monitoring features. It also introduces an intelligent dynamic adjustment plan and more than 100 workout modes, including 18 professional workout modes, making it an industry leading smartwatch.

Huawei GT3 smartwatch specifications

Body dimensions: 1.81 x 1.81 x 0.43 inches

Weight: 35 g (42mm) / 42.6 g (46mm)

Build: Glass front, plastic back, stainless steel frame

50m water resistant

Display: AMOLED

Screen size: 1.43 inches

Resolution: 466 x 466 pixels

OS: Proprietary OS

Internal storage: 4 GB

RAM: 32 MB

GPS: Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

Features: Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, compass, SpO2, thermometer (body temperature)

Battery type: Li-Po 455 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Wireless charging

Colours: Black, Steel, Gold

The Huawei MatePad T Series Kids Edition is designed with children’s safety in mind. The tablet comes with a safe virtual playground for children to enjoy the fruits of technology, all the while protecting them from age inappropriate content. The new kids’ tablets also make for a great companion for your children even as they grow past the age of needing 24/7 parental supervision.

Huawei Matepad T series kids edition specifications

Screen size: 9.7 inches

Type: IPS Touchscreen

Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels

Processor: Huawei Kirin 710A

CPU: 4 x Cortex A73 2.0 GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.7 GHz

GPU: Mali G51

OS: EMUI 10.1 (Based on Android 10)

RAM: 2 GB

ROM: 16 GB, 32 GB

Camera: Rear camera 5 MP

Image resolution: Up to 2560 x 1920 pixels

Video resolution: Up to 1920 x 1080 pixels

Front camera: 2 MP

Battery: 5100 mAh

USB: USB Type-C, USB 2.0

Sensors: GPS, AGPS (not supported by AGR-W09), GLONASS, BeiDou

Speaking while making the announcement, Jim Zhujie, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head said, “The tech space took a rapid change 2 years ago when most people started working from home, there has been an increase in demand for products such as tablets that are easy to carry everywhere you go, not forgetting an increase in fitness activities by majority of Kenyans, that are either hiking, cycling, running or swimming, what a better way of keeping track of the activities they do with a smatchwatch that offers them all they require in the fitness space at the same time work from wherever and whenever with tablets.”