Allianz Africa has announced the appointment of Abderrahim Dbich as CEO of Allianz Morocco, effective January 1st, 2022. He succeeds Joerg Weber, who will take on new responsibilities in the Allianz group. Abderrahim has also been co-opted as member of the Company’s board.

Abderrahim was formerly Deputy CEO of AXA Assurance Maroc and member of the FMSAR Executive Committee. He is credited for driving the local strategy and the technical activities of AXA Assurance Morocco for more than 12 years and contributed to the launch of its recent transformation program. He has held the position of Actuarial Function Holder within the company for 4 years. He has also served in the position of Head of Underwriting and Reinsurance Authorities for the CIMA (Conférence Interafricaine des Marchés d’Assurances) region.

Throughout his career, he has worked in key financial institutions since 2001. He began his career as an Actuary Consultant and held different executive positions, beginning from the CNOPS (National Fund for Social Prevention) where he contributed to the creation of the AMO framework (National health system). He is also Chairman of the FGAC (National Fund for Traffic Accidents) and alternate member of the Regulator Discipline Committee.

With over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, Abderrahim enjoys from deep expertise in the local market, both strategically and operationally. “His technical experience, coupled with his recognized leadership makes him the right fit to drive the next chapter for Allianz Morocco,” said Delphine Traoré, Regional CEO of Allianz Africa, commenting on his promotion.