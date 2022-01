Shares

Xiaomi has confirmed its MIUI 13 update schedule for devices using Chinese ROMs. The closed beta has already started rolling out for select devices by the end of January. Smartphones have been split into first and second batches, with the closed beta version naturally followed by the public beta version before the stable update is launched.

The manufacturer has also included a new wallpaper and a new system typeface that among other features, expands the spacing between the digits. This system would also prevent the installation of a counterfeit program.

Closed beta first batch

Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition, Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 10, Xiaomi 10 Pro, Xiaomi 10S, Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition, Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi MIX 4, Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Extreme Edition, Redmi K30S Extreme Edition,

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Closed beta second batch

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Public beta first batch (mid-January 2022)

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition, Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 10, Xiaomi 10S, Xiaomi 10 Pro, Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi MIX 4, Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Extreme Edition, Redmi K30S Extreme Edition

Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 4G

Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Public beta second batch

Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition

Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Stable build first batch (end January 2022)