Shares

IBM, a technology company, has appointed Julia Carvalho as General Manager for IBM growth markets in Africa.

Ms. Carvalho will be responsible for IBM’s business operations, growing our partner ecosystem and driving client satisfaction across multiple regions in Africa. She will lead the drive to strengthen the IBM business on the continent through her technical expertise and industry experience to build growth for our company, clients and partners on the continent.

She has more than 20 years of extensive local and regional experience working in the Information Technology, Oil and Gas and Energy industries.

Prior to her appointment to her current role, Ms. Carvalho held the position of General Manager for Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde and Sao Tome. In those roles she helped expand IBM’s footprint and led the digital transformation journeys of clients around our key strategic imperatives of Hybrid Cloud and AI.

Before joining IBM, she held led sales at Halliburton – Landmark Software and Services and previously served as a Professor and Researcher at the University of Lisbon. She has also previously worked as a consultant with Sonangol P&P and Sonagas and led the Natural Resources business unit at Sinfic in Angola.

She holds a PhD in Engineering and Masters in Georesources Engineering from the School of Engineering, Science and Technology (Instituto Superior Técnico) at the University of Lisbon.

“Julia’s extensive knowledge of technology and the African continent will bring unique value as we help our clients accelerate their digital transformations in the era of hybrid cloud, Data and AI. As a senior leader, her focus on IBM’s increased investment in our partner ecosystem will also enable our partners to play a more significant role in support of our clients’ agendas,” said Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Africa.