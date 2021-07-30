Shares

IBM has announced the appointment Saad Toma as the General Manager of IBM Middle East and Africa (MEA), effective immeadiately. Mr. Toma succeeds Takreem El-Tohamy, who has been appointed General Manager, Global Strategic Sales at IBM.

Mr. Toma has over 30 years of experience at IBM working across multiple geographies. He will be responsible for IBM’s overall business operations across Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, driving business growth and client satisfaction.

Commenting on Saad’s appointment, Marta Martinez Alonso, General Manager, IBM Europe, Middle East and Africa said, “Saad is a highly respected leader with a reputation for developing high-performing teams and being a true partner to our clients, helping them with their transformation journeys. I would like to thank Takreem for his role in driving IBM’s business and footprint in Middle East and Africa over the past decade and wish him success in his new role.”

Prior to his appointment as General Manager IBM MEA, Mr. Toma held the position of General Manager, GTS for Asia Pacific (APAC) where he was responsible for guiding clients on their digital transformation journeys through Hybrid Cloud, Data and AI. During his tenure at IBM, Mr. Toma has also held several leadership roles including Global COO of GTS.

Also commenting on his appointment, Saad Toma stated, “We are at a pivotal point in shaping the future of our industry. Technology adoption is not only vital to a successful, more competitive business but a key driver to economic development and growth. I am privileged to lead IBM Middle East and Africa and, together with my colleagues, work with governments and clients across the region to help them leverage IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI solutions, services and our ecosystem partners to transform and drive innovation.”