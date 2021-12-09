Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched its Christmas season campaign that will offer gift hampers to Huawei customers countrywide. The products on offer include Huawei Y9a, Huawei Y5p, Huawei Freebuds 4, Huawei Freebuds 4i and the Huawei Matepad T10. The gift hampers entail Huawei Powerbanks, Bluetooth headset, Bluetooth speaker, gift boxes and selfie sticks.

Speaking of the festival, Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “We are delighted to announce yet another exciting campaign that will see consumers walk away with gift hampers on various products they purchase in any of the retail stores across the country. We have variety of products from as little as Ksh. 5,999, I am sure you won’t miss getting something for you, or for your family, colleagues and friends since it is the season of giving.”

Huawei Matepad T10s specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 9.46 x 6.26 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Nano-SIM, stylus support

Screen size: 10.1 inches

Resolution: 1200 x 1920 pixels

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Kirin 710A (14 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

Internal storage: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Single rear camera setup 5 MP

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera setup 2 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 10W

Colours: Gold, Deepsea Blue

Huawei Freebuds 4 specifications Dimensions: Height 41.4 mm

Width: 16.8 mm

Depth: 18.5 mm

Weight: About 4.1 g

Battery capacity: Per earbud 30 mAh

Charging case: 410 mAh

Playtime: Music playback on 1 charge 4 hours (with ANC disabled)

Music playback on 1 charge: 2.5 hours (with ANC enabled)

Music playback with charging case: 22 hours (with ANC disabled)

Music playback with charging case: 14 hours (with ANC enabled)

Controls: Swipe, Tap-twice, Press and hold controls

Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2

Pop-up pair: supported

Audio technology: Open-fit active noise cancellation