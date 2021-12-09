Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched its Christmas season campaign that will offer gift hampers to Huawei customers countrywide. The products on offer include Huawei Y9a, Huawei Y5p, Huawei Freebuds 4, Huawei Freebuds 4i and the Huawei Matepad T10. The gift hampers entail Huawei Powerbanks, Bluetooth headset, Bluetooth speaker, gift boxes and selfie sticks.
Speaking of the festival, Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “We are delighted to announce yet another exciting campaign that will see consumers walk away with gift hampers on various products they purchase in any of the retail stores across the country. We have variety of products from as little as Ksh. 5,999, I am sure you won’t miss getting something for you, or for your family, colleagues and friends since it is the season of giving.”
Huawei Matepad T10s specifications
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 9.46 x 6.26 x 0.31 inches
SIM: Nano-SIM, stylus support
Screen size: 10.1 inches
Resolution: 1200 x 1920 pixels
OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services
Chipset: Kirin 710A (14 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: Mali-G51 MP4
Internal storage: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB
RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB
Main camera: Single rear camera setup 5 MP
Selfie camera: Single selfie camera setup 2 MP
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Charging 10W
Colours: Gold, Deepsea Blue
Huawei Freebuds 4 specifications
Dimensions: Height 41.4 mm
Width: 16.8 mm
Depth: 18.5 mm
Weight: About 4.1 g
Battery capacity: Per earbud 30 mAh
Charging case: 410 mAh
Playtime: Music playback on 1 charge 4 hours (with ANC disabled)
Music playback on 1 charge: 2.5 hours (with ANC enabled)
Music playback with charging case: 22 hours (with ANC disabled)
Music playback with charging case: 14 hours (with ANC enabled)
Controls: Swipe, Tap-twice, Press and hold controls
Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2
Pop-up pair: supported
Audio technology: Open-fit active noise cancellation
Huawei Y9a specifications
Dimensions: 6.44 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches
Weight: 197 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.63 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 8GB
Main camera: Quad camera set up
64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
2 MP (depth)
Selfie camera: Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP
Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black