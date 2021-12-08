Shares

Upfield Foods, manufacturer of the Blue Band, Flora and Rama brands, has been named the Best Company in Work Place Practices. The plant based company received the award at the 15th edition of Africa’s Sustainability Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Upfield was nominated in 7 categories, including 5 nominations for its Canola Farmers project which is increasing canola supply chains in Kenya, supporting over 7,000 farmers. The company emerged winner of Best Company in Work Place Practices, taking home the prize in a category with several top organizations as nominees, including Nestle and International Breweries.

The SERAS is Africa’s biggest and most prestigious Awards promoting sustainability and corporate social responsibility in Africa. It is an initiative of TruCSR to annually inspire commitment and action from stakeholders in the private sector, and provide a basis for the measurement of development progress to stakeholders and global leaders who have adopted the UN SDGs 2030. This year’s event was themed Driving Sustainability Through Circularity: Localizing the SDGs for Greater Impact.

Commenting on the awards, Upfield East and Southern Africa Managing Director, Peter Muchiri said, “We are pleased to have been nominated in 7 prominent categories amidst top organizations in Africa, in our maiden outing at the SERAS awards. As a company, we work towards our vision and mission with a responsibility to act ethically in our business operations, protecting people and the planet.”

On her part, Motola Oyebanjo, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Upfield Africa and Middle East at Upfield noted, “Upfield’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy aims to deliver our vision for ‘A Better Plant-based Future’, driven by our culture of performance, passion and care.”