Shares

Upfield, a plant-based consumer products company, recently undertook a reforestation exercise at Karura Forest as part of its 3rd year celebrations in East and Southern Africa.

Upfield’s recently released Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report outlines a suite of initiatives and targets designed to achieve the company’s vision for A Better Plant-Based Future. The ultimate goal is to build a more sustainable future with food systems that are beneficial to people, while protecting nature.

The tree planting exercise was part of this broader vision to support the communities where Upfield operates in including Kenya, Uganda, and Mozambique.

Through the tree planting exercise, Upfield is contributing towards environmental sustainability while complementing government reforestation efforts through the national tree planting campaign. With adequate forest cover, the adverse effects of unpredictable weather patterns will be reduced significantly across the globe.

Speaking about the initiative, Upfield’s Managing Director East and Southern Africa Peter Muchiri said, “As an organization, we are committed to a sustainable future and to fighting climate change, which is why we are undertaking initiatives to impact food systems positively. We can secure our future by starting early. This tree-planting exercise organized by our Associates signifies that it is a company-wide responsibility we take seriously.”

During the exercise, Florence Mwaisaka, People and Organization Regional Director for Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific at Upfield noted, “I am especially pleased to see our Associates living the Upfield values of Passion, Performance and Care with an initiative like this that makes a difference in our communities. Volunteering has always been a great way to get people working together for a greater cause and this outing has been no exception.”