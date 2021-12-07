Shares

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the winners of the 2021 AWIEF Awards in a hybrid gala held at the Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Out of the 24 women founders and entrepreneurs selected as top finalists by an independent panel of judges, 8 winners were announced. Each year, the AWIEF Awards recognize, honour and celebrate women entrepreneurs in Africa and across industry sectors, for their economic performance and contribution to Africa’s growth and social development.

The 24 top finalists represented women-owned businesses operating in 11 African countries including Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Listed below are the 8 2021 AWIEF Awards winners

Young entrepreneur award: Tao Boyle, co-founder and COO, FoondaMate (South Africa) Creative Industry award: Cynthia Asije, Creative Director, The Adirelounge (Nigeria) Tech entrepreneur award: Ivy Barley, Co-founder, Developers in Vogue Foundation (Ghana) Agri entrepreneur award: Hadia M. Gondji, Founder and Managing Director, Hadiya Seed Production and Agro Industry (Ethiopia) Energy entrepreneur award: Josephine Takundwa, CEO, Earthlink Technologies (Zimbabwe) Social entrepreneur award: Gudula Naiga Basaza, Managing Director, Gudie Leisure Farm (Uganda) Empowerment award: Djénéba Gory, Co-founder and COO, Suadela (Mali) Lifetime achievement award: Margaret Hirsch, Co-founder and Executive Director, Hirsch’s Homestores (South Africa)

Celebrated South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka aka The Princess of Africa, performed at the awards gala which was sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Nedbank and City of Johannesburg.