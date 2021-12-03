Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has officially launched the Huawei nova Y60 that will be retailing at Ksh. 22,999. The Huawei nova Y series is designed enable consumers to purchase Huawei products at an affordable price.

The smartphone, which was previously launched on pre-order, runs on EMUI 11.0.1 Android 10 operating system, and comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ display, supported by a huge 5,000 mAh battery and a powerful Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz processor. The smartphone also comes with a 13 MP triple rear camera set-up to capture moments.

The phone also comes with a crisp 1600 x 720 pixels resolution screen coupled with a 4160 x 3120 pixels image resolution for its rear camera.

Speaking at the launch of the new smartphone, Huawei Mobile Kenya country Head Jim Zjuie said, “We delighted to introduce another mid-range device in the market as we look forward to the festive season where we get to gift our loved ones and Huawei nova Y60 is one of the best gifts that you can give someone. We have also put in an early Christmas gift whereby for every purchase you get a Free Gift pack.”

Huawei nova Y60 specifications

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels

Processor: Mediatek MT6765

CPU: Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz

OS: EMUI 11.0.1 (Android 10)

RAM: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM

Rear camera: Triple rear camera set up

13 MP main camera

5 MP ultra-wide angle camera

2 MP depth camera

Image resolution: 4160 x 3120 pixels

Selfie camera: 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)

Battery: 5,000 mAh, non removable

Network: Model 1 Wukong-L29A

SIM: Primary SIM card, secondary SIM

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1, BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC

USB: Type C, USB 2.0