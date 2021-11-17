Shares

Huawei Mobile has announced plans to launch the Huawei nova Y60 in the Kenyan market in early December. The mid-range device is a new branch of the Huawei nova series, integrating the nova and Y series.

The smartphone runs on EMUI 11.0.1 Android 10 operating system, and comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ display, supported by a huge 5,000 mAh battery and a powerful Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz processor. The smartphone also comes with a 13 MP triple rear camera set-up to capture moments.

The phone also comes with a crisp 1600 x 720 pixels resolution screen coupled with a 4160 x 3120 pixels image resolution for its rear camera.

Speaking of the soon to be launched device, Huawei Mobile Kenya country head Jim Zhijue said, “Lingering on the market for a new smartphone but have no clue where to start? Actually, there are quite a number of smartphones coming in the next few months. Among them is an interesting option that you might be excited about, the HUAWEI nova Y60. We are glad to launch the smartphone during the festive season when each one of us is looking for something to gift our loved ones.”

Huawei nova Y60 specifications

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels

Processor: Mediatek MT6765

CPU: Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz

OS: EMUI 11.0.1 (Android 10)

RAM: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM

Rear camera: Triple rear camera set up

13 MP main camera

5 MP ultra-wide angle camera

2 MP depth camera

Image resolution: 4160 x 3120 pixels

Selfie camera: 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)

Battery: 5,000 mAh, non removable

Network: Model 1 Wukong-L29A

SIM: Primary SIM card, secondary SIM

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1, BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC

USB: Type C, USB 2.0