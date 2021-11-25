Shares

Huawei Mobile has launched a one week pre-order period for customers to purchase the Huawei nova Y60 at Ksh. 22,999 and get a free Huawei gift box and 64 GB SD card.

The mid-range device is a new branch of the Huawei nova series, integrating the nova and Y series.

The smartphone runs on EMUI 11.0.1 Android 10 operating system, and comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ display, supported by a huge 5,000 mAh battery and a powerful Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz processor. The smartphone also comes with a 13 MP triple rear camera set-up to capture moments.

The phone also comes with a crisp 1600 x 720 pixels resolution screen coupled with a 4160 x 3120 pixels image resolution for its rear camera.

Huawei nova Y60 specifications

Screen size: 6.6 inches

Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels

Processor: Mediatek MT6765

CPU: Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz

OS: EMUI 11.0.1 (Android 10)

RAM: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM

Rear camera: Triple rear camera set up

13 MP main camera

5 MP ultra-wide angle camera

2 MP depth camera

Image resolution: 4160 x 3120 pixels

Selfie camera: 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)

Battery: 5,000 mAh, non removable

Network: Model 1 Wukong-L29A

SIM: Primary SIM card, secondary SIM

WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1, BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC

USB: Type C, USB 2.0