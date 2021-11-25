Huawei Mobile has launched a one week pre-order period for customers to purchase the Huawei nova Y60 at Ksh. 22,999 and get a free Huawei gift box and 64 GB SD card.
The mid-range device is a new branch of the Huawei nova series, integrating the nova and Y series.
The smartphone runs on EMUI 11.0.1 Android 10 operating system, and comes with a 6.6 inch HD+ display, supported by a huge 5,000 mAh battery and a powerful Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz processor. The smartphone also comes with a 13 MP triple rear camera set-up to capture moments.
The phone also comes with a crisp 1600 x 720 pixels resolution screen coupled with a 4160 x 3120 pixels image resolution for its rear camera.
Huawei nova Y60 specifications
Screen size: 6.6 inches
Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels
Processor: Mediatek MT6765
CPU: Octa-core Processor 4 x Cortex-A53 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz
OS: EMUI 11.0.1 (Android 10)
RAM: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM
Rear camera: Triple rear camera set up
13 MP main camera
5 MP ultra-wide angle camera
2 MP depth camera
Image resolution: 4160 x 3120 pixels
Selfie camera: 8 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Battery: 5,000 mAh, non removable
Network: Model 1 Wukong-L29A
SIM: Primary SIM card, secondary SIM
WLAN: 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 GHz
Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1, BLE, SBC, AAC, LDAC
USB: Type C, USB 2.0