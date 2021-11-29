Shares

Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) recently launched the Nescafé 3in1 Creamy White in the Kenyan market. This is in a bid to push the product which emerged as the most preferred coffee mix recipe based on its creamy smoothness.

The coffee mix which is packaged in Kenya, will retail at Ksh. 15 per single serve sachet, making it the most affordable in its category. The pricing decision was informed by market data that indicates growing coffee consumption among the young urban population.

The new 3in1 coffee mix mix has gained popularity among young consumers for its convenience that suits the busy lifestyles of young people juggling multiple pursuits as budding entrepreneurs.

In line with the company’s Nestlé Needs Youth program, which prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship. The Nescafé 3in1 Creamy White will spearhead an initiative that goes beyond the consumer experience to tap into the ambitions and aspirations of the youth.

Ng’entu Njeru, Managing Director at Nestlé East and Horn of Africa Cluster, had this to say, “Today’s youth are the future therefore, smart brands and businesses will succeed by keeping abreast of their needs and meeting their demand for quality products that are accessible at their income levels. Our Nescafé 3in1 Creamy White is a coffee mix in Kenya and will retail at Ksh. 15 per single serve.”

“As a brand committed to the success of young people, we have a responsibility to get involved in activating their potential to turn their creativity and drive into tangible income streams. To this end, we have launched an initiative named Changamkia Your Potential which we translate to Activate Your Potential. In this program, Nescafé 3 in1 Creamy White will help young people package and share their ambitions by connecting them with business leaders across different spheres who have succeeded in their career paths,” Njeru explained.

To kickstart the Changamkia Your Potential the brand, engaged consumers and youth influencers in a high-energy interactive event. Eli Mwenda, Joy Kendi and Sharon Mwangi, who have gained a popular following for their engaging content, shared lessons on how they turned their interests into the business that pays them.

Other initiatives under the company’s Nestlé Needs Youth umbrella support entrepreneurship and farming communities. Through the My Own Business (MYOBU) project, the company recruits and trains youth to start NESCAFÉ coffee selling businesses in busy market areas.