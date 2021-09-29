Shares

Nescafé has emerged winner in the coffee category as chosen by Kenyan consumers during the 2021 Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards (KBEA). The awards ceremony recently took place at the Movenpick Hotel, Nairobi.

The KBEA awards are designed to recognize, celebrate and award excellence and innovation across every category of the Kenya beverage industry. The awards aim to enhance creativity and excellence in branding and packaging of the products as a way of creating a healthy competitive advantage across the board.

Speaking while receiving the award, Ng’entu Njeru, Nestlé Kenya Managing Director said, “We are graciously honored for the recognition and bestowing of the best coffee award to NESCAFÉ, a product that is much-loved by Kenyans. Nescafé is one of our purpose-driven brands that is committed not only to delivering the best quality coffee, but also supporting the farmers and communities that grow our coffee.”

In support of the local coffee industry and plan to increase job creation within the Kenyan coffee sector, Nescafé has expanded its portfolio to include a new product, the Nescafé 3 in 1 Creamy White, that will be locally manufactured.

“We have been partnering with and supporting local farmers and communities through our Nescafé Plan, which we launched in 2011. Through various trainings on good agricultural and processing practices as well as financial literacy programs, we have supported 50,000 farmers to establish and sustain their businesses, improve their livelihoods and as part of our women empowerment initiatives, trained over 8,000 women farmers,” added Mr. Njeru.