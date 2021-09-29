Shares

Local brewer Keroche Breweries recently bagged five awards at the 2021 Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards (KBEA).

At the awards ceremony, Keroche was named the 1st runner’s up in the category for Manufacturer of the year. The company also emerged top for the most preferred alcoholic wine valley and was also the winner for the most preferred water in a glass bottle, the Executive Water Frosted bottle.

Other awards won by Keroche include the most preferred bottled designed water, Executive Limited Edition, and the 1st runner’s up in the glass winner of the most preferred malt, Summit Malt.

KBEA awards are designed to celebrate key players in the beverage sector including water, coffee, tea, juices, sodas, wines, dairy products, with an aim to celebrate local and international brands within the Kenyan market.

The 2nd Kenya Beverage Excellence Awards 2021 was organized by Asenti events and held in partnership with research firm, opinion track, KEBS, NESCAFE, among others.

The event brought together more than 200 players in the beverage industry, policymakers, the government, and media to celebrate and recognize different categories of the beverage sector in Kenya. The awards focus on established brands or businesses in the beverage industries with proof of concept and meet the standards required for the market equally.

In other categories, Nescafé bagged the best coffee award, while Tomoca coffee was recognized as the best emerging in the coffee category.

Keringet scooped the best mineral water awards, Suntop juice was the most preferred kid’s juice with Minute maid juice recognized as the most preferred fruit juice.

Pep juice was named the most preferred dilute to taste juice while Kinangop Dairy bagged the most preferred fresh milk award.

Mount Kenya long life was feted as the most preferred long-life milk while Royal Lala milk was listed as the most preferred mala.

Kericho Gold Tea won the most preferred tea brand while Bio yoghurt was ranked the most preferred yoghurt in Kenya.