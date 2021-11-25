Shares

BeMobile, an African digital mobile network, has been launched in the Kenyan market. The new app targets Kenyan and African youth, in partnership with the global mobile virtual network Enabler (MVNE) x-Mobility.

The app aims to give African youth the opportunity to break away from incumbent MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) and empower them to express themselves with new and exciting digital tools. BeMobile’s calling rates are up to 5 times cheaper than the local telcos when calling to international markets like the U.S.A.

BeMobile’s revolutionary network is also expected to give African the freedom to connect with the world on different international numbers using personalized profiles, without the need for an extra sim card.

The BeMobile App offers also offers UK, USA and Canada international numbers on your existing handset for those who want privacy and control over their mobile communication. The app will also offer free calls to friends and family at home or abroad if they call within the app, cheaper international call rates, multiple new number profiles including international numbers dating site chats and calls.

Commenting on the app’s launch in Kenya, Kevin Mulei, CEO of BeMobile said, “BeMobile will break the stereotypes of mobile and create an iconic youth brand across Africa. The youth is the market to win. BeMobile believes in the African Youth Culture and that’s the reason we are launching BeMobile. We will do this partly thanks to the bold and inspiring spirit x-Mobility brings to the telecoms market. They also have years of experience and great digital know-how.”