Celebrated Jamaican Dancehall King Konshens is set to land in Kenya Tuesday ahead of his performance at the #NRGWAVE to be held at the Carnivore grounds on 31st December. The #NRGWAVE will feature various artists including Sauti Sol, Fena, Benzema and Khaligraph in a line up aimed at keeping revelers on their feet as they celebrate the dawn of the new year.

The #NRGWAVE is sponsored by BeMobile & NRG Radio. The show will go down this Friday at Carnivore beginning 4 pm. Fans and revelers can purchase their tickets on the mtickets website or dial *229*30# to attend.

Konshens has previously performed in Kenya, and has a huge following of Kenyan fans. He is expected to give an electric performance of his jams including Thank God for Di Gal Dem and Do Sum’n. He has also been constantly engaging with Kenyan fans online to assure them of his performance on New Year’s eve.

#NRGWave has been a key catalyst in driving youth culture in Kenya giving the Kenyan youth demographic global standard entertainment experience. #NRGWave has previously featured big international and local artists including Rick Ross, Kenny Latimore, Buju Banton Burna boy, Khaligraph Jones, Fena, Diamond Platinumz among others.