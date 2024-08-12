Shares

Jamaican Dancehall artist Konshens has released his new music video for Shek It, produced by Costa Rican producer BomboCat. The new single is a mix of Afro-Latin music paired with Konshens’s melodies and demeanor.

Shek It follows the success of Konshens’s recent release Look Good, and is the lead track off Konshens’s next studio project that is still work in progress. The album release is slated for later this year.

The movie-style music video is directed by Rizzy, and brings suspense and twist to the plot. “This marks the return of Dancehall to its glory days when it was all about fun and the dance floor. Thank you all for showing so much love to me, my genre Dancehall, and Jamaican culture as a whole. The love is mutual, and I hope you enjoy this one! Deep gratitude!” said Konshens on the new music video.

Over the last two decades, Konshens has been steadily growing a diverse and dedicated fanbase. His international smash hits Bruk Off Yuh Back, Turn Me On and Gal a Bubble, among others, are absolute bangers of the genre that have helped drive his goal of elevating Dancehall and Jamaican music to the global stage. With over 200 songs released, Konshens has amassed over 1 billion streams globally, with a daily peak of 3 million streams on Spotify. Several of his tracks have surpassed 100 million streams each, reflecting his widespread appeal across a diverse global fanbase.

In addition to his musical achievements, Konshens has significantly impacted the African music scene, particularly in countries like Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. His performances across these nations have captivated audiences and fostered a deep cultural exchange, bridging the gap between Caribbean and African musical traditions.