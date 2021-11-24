Shares

Airtel Kenya has launched a new data bundle that will allow its customers to enjoy more data. The new offer dubbed Bazu data bundle will give customers the opportunity to get more data at no extra cost for their monthly options.

The new offering includes the Bazu 500 bundle, which allows customers to enjoy 7.5 GB worth of data, allocated as 250 MB per day. The Bazu 1000 bundle will give customers 1 GB daily which will amount to 30 GB at the end of the month, and the Bazu 2000 bundle will give customers 90 GB allocated as 3 GB daily.

To subscribe to the new offers, Airtel customers can dial *544#

Bundle Data offer Validity Bazu 7.5GB @500 250MB/day 30 days Bazu 30GB @1000 1GB/day 30 days Bazu 90GB @2000 3GB/day 30 days

Speaking on the launch of the new offers, Airtel’s Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said, “We are delighted to launch these new data bundles that will offer our customers more data, more choice, and at no extra cost. This complements our network expansion exercise, where we have rolled out high speed 4G network countrywide. We believe in offering our customers innovative products and services that allows them to live their lives worry-free by staying connected to their friends and family, do their business, study and be entertained. ”

Recent statistics by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) have shown a rise in mobile subscriptions across the country, which stands at 64.4 million as at 30th June, 2021. The increase in mobile subscriptions has been attributed to the reactivation of SIM cards during the pandemic and data promotions that ran during the same period.