Adanian Labs, a venture building hub, has launched the Adanian Labs venture building program for startups for 2022.

The venture building programme will run for 12 months and includes startups incubated at Adanian Lab’s respective country offices in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa.

Startups have a chance to secure up to Ksh. 13,484,400 ($120,000) worth of pre-seed funding.

Interested tech startups can register for the program HERE.

The program is inviting applications from tech entrepreneurs for the January 2022 cohort of startups to join Adanian Labs in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa.

Since its establishment last year, Adanian Labs has incubated 14 innovative tech startups across different sectors.

The startups include the following.

Afya Rekod: a consumer driven digital health data platform

Phema Agri: an agriculture crowdfunding platform

Paylend: an SME credit lending solution and others such as

Twaa

eCobba

Reward Adz Bloow and Ada Animation

Adanian Labs has two centers of excellence on AI and Blockchain. These are AICE Africa and the Africa Blockchain Center (The ABC), to help achieve its mission of actuating the technology revolution in Africa.

The Adanian Labs venture building program offers a blend of technology development, technical support, business mentorship, access to market, partnerships and funding. The program also helps startups to apply lean principles in processes, learning, iteration and scaling of their innovations.

The programme is open to vibrant technology-based startups with a prototype that can be further developed. Ideal startups should have high impact potential and led by passionate entrepreneurs whereas youth and women are encouraged to apply.

“We aim to build the next generation of socially impactful and commercially driven companies that will change the world from Africa. We are intentional in how we support entrepreneurs by de-risking the potential for failure through a 360 degree intervention that takes care of the key resources needed to help startups succeed,” said Adanian Lab’s CEO, John Kamara.