Shares

Adanian Labs, a venture building studio, has launched the Adanian Labs venture building program call for startups for 2022. The program is inviting applications from tech entrepreneurs for the 2022 cohort of startups to join Adanian Labs in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa.

The program is open to vibrant technology-based startups with a prototype that can be further developed. Ideal startups should have high impact potential and led by passionate entrepreneurs whereas youth and women are encouraged to apply.

The venture building program will run for 12 months and includes startups incubated at Adanian Labs respective country offices in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa. Startups stand a chance to win Ksh. 13.5 million (USD 120,000) worth of pre-seed funding.

Eligible Startups can register for the program on the Adanian Labs website.

The company has so far incubated 14 tech startups across different sectors since its inception in 2020. It has further established a first in Africa partnership with Emurgo Africa, a vehicle of EMURGO, the commercial arm of Cardano and has raised seed funding for 4 of its existing startups. These include Afya Rekod, Phema Agri, Paylend, Twaa, eCobba, Reward Adz, Bloow and Ada Animation.

As a smart technologies lab, Adanian Labs has two centers of excellence on AI and Blockchain, AICE Africa (AI Center of Excellence Africa) and The Africa Blockchain Center (The ABC). These centres help to achieve its mission of actuating the technology revolution in Africa.

Commenting on the 2022 Venture building program, John Kamara, Adanian Labs CEO noted, “We aim to build the next generation of socially impactful and commercially driven companies that will change the world from Africa. We are intentional in how we support entrepreneurs by de-risking the potential for failure through a 360 degree intervention that takes care of the key resources needed to help startups succeed.”

“We are looking forward to receiving applications from sectors like FinTech, EduTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, EnviroTech, InsurTech, EnergyTech, Smart-City, MobilityTech, EmmersiveTech including IOT, Blockchain and AI startups. We believe in the potential bestowed upon the youth of Africa and are excited to take part in unleashing opportunities to help them harness tangiable value,” added Kamara.