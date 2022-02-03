Shares

Afya Rekod, a health data startup, has announced it has raised Ksh. 227 million (USD 2 million) in a seed funding round led by Mac Venture Capital, a US based venture capital firm. The firm invests in technology startups leveraging shifts in cultural trends and behaviors. Other participants in the round included Next Chymia, an Asian private firm that focuses on blockchain based companies.

For healthcare providers, the platform has multiple functionalities like hospital management, patient management, knowledge management and inventory management. For patients, the platform enables recording of health data and provides access to medical intervention. Additionally, the platform aggregates information on pharmacies and other key resources to allow easy accessibility.

Afya Rekod has over 150,000 users in 5 countries and is accessed via an app on both android and ios and web portal via the Afya Rekod website. It’s key partnerships include the Association of Sisterhoods of Kenya (AOSK) with over 500 hospitals across Kenya, Healthy Mind Foundation to train psychiatrists in Lagos Nigeria and Alchemy in South Africa to onboard private and public hospitals in Southern Africa.

Commenting on the funding, Afya Rekod founder John Kamara said, “For the past one and a half years, we’ve singularly focused on building a dynamic platform that streamlines health records with analytics and provides access to specialized clinics and experts. This delivers high quality healthcare in a way that is critical for this moment. We are very excited about this investment as it will help us grow in key markets in our journey to become the leading patient mobility focused health platform in the world. ”

“We are very proud to see one of our flagship startups, Afya Rekod, growing its impact globally. We’re set out to build disruptive technology that will solve some of the most pertinent challenges in Africa and beyond, and health is one of the sectors that requires a multitude of interventions to improve quality access. We strongly believe in Afya Rekod’s mission and as we continue to support the company we are confident that the impact it will create will be phenomenal,” said Irene Kiwia, Co-Founder and CGO, Adanian Labs.