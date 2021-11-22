Shares

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced the appointment of Denny Marandure to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Raha Limited, Tanzania.

With over twenty seven years of experience in finance, analytics, business development and management, Denny is experienced in leadership and management of large international global and dynamic Fortune 500 companies. He has previously worked for multinational companies such as IBM USA, IBM South Africa, PWC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP), Verizon Communications LLC, ZOL Zimbabwe – the retail arm of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe.

Denny Marandure joined Liquid in 2014 as the CEO of ZOL Zimbabwe until 2019 when he moved to Liquid South Africa as Group Executive Cloud and Digital Sales and then subsequently as Group Executive Enterprise Sales.

Commenting on Denny’s appointment, Adil El Youssefi, Regional CEO for Liquid East Africa, said, “Denny is a proven senior executive who has the vision, strategic thinking, leadership and energy to successfully drive our Tanzania operations to newer heights of excellence. His proven track record with Liquid not only speaks of his dedication and efforts but also demonstrates his excellent management abilities to navigate through complex business eco-systems in Africa.”

Speaking on his appointment, Marandure said, “This is a really exciting time to join Raha and I am honoured to be taking on this leadership role where I can leverage my wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge that I have gained from working in dynamic markets such as the Unites States of America, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The business landscape in Tanzania is evolving rapidly with massive digitisation opportunities on the horizon, making it the right time to focus on holistic growth and overall business development in the country.”

Raha Limited serves over 1500 businesses and a growing number of retail customers with a range of connectivity solutions, including fibre, satellite, WiMAX and Wi-Fi all over Tanzania.