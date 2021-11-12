Shares

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has launched the OneVoice for Cloud PBX offering in six key African markets.

The countries are Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, and Rwanda. The launch is part of the company’s investment in digital transformation journeys for their customers.

The OneVoice for Cloud PBX solution aims to assist all businesses in their telephony and collaboration needs. The solution is powered by a single integrated platform converting legacy PBX telephony system into a cloud-based IP communication solution. The solution also delivers voice, video, and data communication tools in a single offering enabling customers to communicate on any device, via any medium.

As more businesses adapt to the hybrid form of working, it is vital for them to choose a platform that leverages productivity and eliminates the cost of using the old PBX. Liquid removes that responsibility as it manages the back-end platform allowing customers to focus on their core business needs and generate revenue. OneVoice for Cloud PBX enhances the bring your own device (BYOD) policy, increasing employee productivity wherever in the world they may be working from.

OneVoice for Cloud PBX also reduces the possibility of bill shock by giving businesses a single pane of glass to view their usage. The single-pane view allows companies a complete overview of use, enabling them to make their environments more streamlined and adaptable.

Commenting on the new offering, David Behr, CEO of Liquid cloud and cyber security had this to say, “The workplace is no longer identified as a place we go to, but rather what we do irrespective of the location. Therefore, businesses need a solution that will create a workplace facilitated by seamless communication, collaboration, and flexibility. With OneVoice for Cloud PBX, Liquid is reiterating its commitment towards building a more unified, converged, and easily manageable communications ecosystem for African businesses.”

OneVoice for Cloud PBX is delivered over the same access devices and networks as the data services and carried over Liquid’s carrier-grade IP-based Next Generation Network.