Liquid Intelligent Technologies has partnered with Orange to leverage each other’s existing networks in Africa. The partnership will also enhance access and opportunity to build their businesses throughout the continent.

Orange is a worldwide telecom player offering extensive submarine, terrestrial and satellite connectivity with 450,000km of submarine cables, 45,000km of fiber across Europe, the US, Africa and Asia. In West Africa, the telco is present in Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea and Liberia.

The One Africa network from Liquid has 100,000km of fiber backbone and covers most of sub-Saharan Africa. The network development plans include extending the organization’s reach into the North African countries like Morocco, Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria.

“We are excited about embarking on this partnership with Orange, becoming a major customer on Djoliba as we continue to grow our existing relationship. We’ve long been committed to providing digital services that allow our customers to grow their businesses and the larger African economy. Partnering with a provider like Orange strengthens this offering,” said David Eurin, Liquid Intelligent Technologies international wholesale CEO.

On his part, Emmanuel Rochas, CEO Orange, said, “I am very happy to announce this important partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies which will enable Orange to expand its broad portfolio of convergent solutions across Africa. It further demonstrates Orange’s commitment across Africa to deliver highly reliable connectivity to its customers. Furthermore, this partnership also clearly illustrates Orange’s unique expertise in cybersecurity and our crucial role in building a safer digital society.”

This partnership represents another critical milestone for Liquid as it continues to shape itself as an African digital services provider.