Kiambu County through its Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) has commended Tatu City’s development as it creates employment and homes through private sector investment.

The Kiambu County CDICC, chaired by County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga, held a development appraisal tour of Tatu City. The committee received a progress update of the multi-billion-shilling new city and discussed the alignment of key road, power, water, security, and ICT infrastructure.

The delegation included senior representatives of the Kiambu County government, Kenya Power, Athi Water Works Development Authority, Kenya Police Service and the Water Resources Management Authority. Other officials represented the National Environment Management Authority, the President’s Delivery Unit, Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Rural Roads Authority and the National Land Commission.

Speaking during the tour, Commissioner Wanyanga commended Tatu City for its contribution to job creation and affordable housing.

“We are impressed with the progress we have witnessed at Tatu City, with more than 5,000 jobs created dozens of companies operating and affordable housing completed. Our mandate as government is to support investment, and we view Tatu City as a key partner in the county’s economic growth,” said the commissioner, who directed the government agencies present to focus on ensuring county and national infrastructure integrates seamlessly into the new city’s rapid growth,” he added.

Tatu City currently houses more than 60 local, regional, and multi-national business developments. These include industry leaders such as Dormans, Cooper K-Brands, Friendship Group, KWAL (Distell), Cold Solutions, Chandaria Industries, Kim-Fay, Davis and Shirtliff, Copia, FFS, Twiga Foods and Stecol, among others.