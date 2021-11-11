Shares

Infinix has officially launched the NOTE 11 series, the newest line in its premium NOTE portfolio consisting of the NOTE 11 and NOTE 11 Pro.

The new NOTE 11 series promises faster, stronger and more efficient power and performance technologies to create its efficient and affordable line of smartphones.

The NOTE 11 Pro is powered with MediaTek’s new Helio G96 ultra-gaming processor and features a 120Hz 6.95 inch FHD + Ultra Fluid display and a 64 MP AI Triple Camera with 30x ultra zoom.

MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset is an octa-core processor that features two powerful Arm Cortex-A76 processors complemented by the Arm Mali-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU) for smooth and efficient graphics performance.

MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite Technology capabilities embedded in the G96 also helps to quicken the response time between smartphone and cell tower. The technology also enables connections to two Wi-Fi bands or routers simultaneously to lower latency and reduce unwanted lag.

Improved performance

In terms of boosting performance, Infinix is offering smart interconnection by powering users with multi-screen collaboration through Infinix’s Insync application. This technology adds screen projection and makes wireless projection simple by synchronizing users’ work seamlessly between their TVs, laptops and smartphones for increased flexibility and productivity.

Pushing creativity

To push the boundaries of creativity, Infinix is bringing together a number of key intelligent solutions to empower users to do more wherever they may be with the Note 11 Series’ impressive cameras and 30x zoom.

The NOTE 11 series 16 MP selfie camera creates crisp and clean images. Users can record every moment with the Pro’s 64 MP ultra-night camera comprising of a 13 MP telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom and a 2 MP Bokeh lens.

Additionally, the NOTE 11 is equipped with 50 MP ultra-night cameras consisting of a 2 MP telephoto lens.

Immersive gaming experience

The NOTE 11 Pro features an improved viewing experience by optimizing and combining key sensory focused technologies with Infinix’s Dar-link 2.0 Ultimate Game Booster software and MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset. To maximize entertainment enjoyment while remaining power efficient, Infinix has loaded the NOTE 11 Series with its unique Dar-link 2.0 software. This uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve image stability and sensitivity of touch Dar-link 2.0 learns users’ usage patterns to optimize battery, temperature and memory for maximum performance.

The NOTE 11 Series also provides an atmospheric sound experience to fully immerse the user into the scene. In addition, a standout SuperCool system with 3D 9-layer graphene film allows the NOTE 11 Series to efficiently manage its temperature to avoid overheating for a more comfortable, immersive and exciting smartphone gaming experience.

Commenting on the newly launched NOTE 11 series, Bob Sun, Senior Product Manager at Infinix said, “Infinix is empowering the everyday consumer with powerful performance and premium-grade technology in the palm of their hand for the ultimate smartphone experience. The NOTE 11 Series delivers a perfect mobile solution for consumers who want access to beautifully-crafted devices that are packed with the latest technology trends for work, play and creativity without breaking the bank.”

Infinix NOTE 11 specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.47 x 3.02 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, XOS 10

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Internal storage: 64 B, 128 GB,

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set up 50 MP (wide)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single camera set up 16 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 33W

Colours: Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black

Infinix NOTE 11 Pro specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.81 x 3.09 x 0.34 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.95 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels

OS: Android 11, XOS 10

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set up 64 MP (wide)

13 MP (telephoto)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set up 16 MP

USB: USB type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 33W

Colours: Mithril Grey, Haze Green, Mist Blue