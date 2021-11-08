Shares

The Google doodle is celebrating Prof Okoth Okombo who died on the night of Wednesday November 1st, 2027. Prof Okombo was the founder of the Kenyan Sign Language Research Project at the University of Nairobi.

Prof Okombo published more than 30 scientific publications on the structure, vocabulary, and sociological properties of the language of deaf Kenyans.

As a result of this research, Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) was implemented in schools, hospitals, courtrooms, churches, and the media. The Professor implemented similar projects in Uganda, Tanzania, Swaziland, and South Africa.

Some of his works include A functional grammar of Dholuo, Reflections on Theories and Methods in Oral Literature and The Suba of Kenya: A case of growing ethnicity, with receding language competence.

Google Arts and Culture adds that as a member of the Omusuba tribe raised during a time of British colonial rule, Okombo witnessed how the elevation of the English language eroded his ethnic identity by pushing his mother tongue to near extinction.

He was then inspired to have a lifelong mission to preserve indigenous African heritage.

In his childhood, Prof Okombo attended Kaswanga SDA Primary School and Mbita High School in Homa Bay. He caught an interest in languages at an early age and wanted to pursue a career as a teacher.

He was awarded a scholarship to the University of Nairobi, where he received his B.A (1977), M.A (1979) and PhD in Linguistics (1987).

He worked with the university up to his death, and was the youngest Professor to present its inaugural lecture.

While pursuing his linguistics doctorate in 1983, Okombo published Masira ki Ndaki, meaning misfortune is inevitable in Dholuo, which is considered one of the first novels published in a Kenyan language.

Speaking on the life and times of the late Professor, Dr. James Oranga, a lecturer of Journalism at the University of Nairobi said Prof Okombo’s departure left an intellectual vacuum that will be challenging to fill.

“Like some other great men who have gone before him, his story emphasizes the greatness of education. With education, all of us can conquer our obstacles at birth,” he added.