The Fly and Win campaign by Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport will offer passengers flying with the airline the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

These include Ksh. 111 million (USD 1 million), a trip to the Maldives on a Qatar Executive private jet and a brand-new Porsche car. One winner for each prize will be drawn and announced in February, 2022.

To enter the raffle, passengers simply need to have enrolled into Privilege Club, Qatar Airways’ Loyalty programme, and fly anywhere on the airline’s network through the Hamad International Airport.

Entry to the raffle will only apply to every ticket purchased and used between 1st November 2021 and 31st January 2022 on qatarairways.com or through a travel agency.

In addition to being voted the World’s Best Airline and the World’s Best Airport, both the airline and the airport have received Skytrax Five Star COVID-19 Safety Ratings. This is in recognition of their biosafety efforts to protect passengers and staff during the pandemic.

Qatar Airways was named the Airline of the Year by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards. The airline’s hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA), was also recognized as the Best Airport in the World 2021, ranking at number one in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In addition to this, Qatar Airways is the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. This follows the success of Hamad International Airport (HIA) as the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to be awarded a Skytrax 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating.

These awards provide assurance to passengers around the world that the airline’s health and safety standards are subject to the highest possible standards of professional, independent scrutiny and assessment.