Four Kenyans have been selected for the 2021 Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) list. They include Equity Group CEO, Dr James Mwangi and Kenya Breweries Limited’s Head of Sustainability and Community Engagement, Arnolda Shiundu, were listed as winners in this year’s MB100.

Also selected were Group Chief Executive of Apollo Investments, Ashok Shah and Olivelink Healthcare CEO, Josephine Suleiman. They finalists selected from a pool of 500 nominees from 75 countries globally.

The MB100 aims to recognize and celebrate leaders who dedicate their work to tackling the world’s most pressing issues and help achieve United Nations Global goals. Nominated leaders accomplish this by combining profits and purpose.

2021 nominees included corporate CEOs, entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders and impact investors. Leaders who represent the best of business, entrepreneurship and social innovation can also be included in the list.

For this year’s list, nominees were selected by a 21-member panel including Nikhil Seth, an assistant Secretary General at the UN, Stasia Mitchell, the global entrepreneurship lead at audit firm EY and Paul Lindley the founder of Ella’s Kitchen among others.

Nominees were scored across five key areas namely impact, leadership, innovation, durability and scope.

Each leader must have either created positive, direct and intended impact aligned to one or more SDGs in the last 12 months or must have been the driving force behind the product, service or project that combines purpose and profit.

Shiundu, who is in the food and beverages industry, was recognized for her efforts in championing responsible consumption as well as taking climate action. Dr. James Mwangi was feted for his role in poverty eradication and reducing inequalities by providing financial services. Shah was feted for his contribution towards financial services and economic growth.

Suleiman was recognized for her input in the medical field. Through Olivelink, she provided affordable quality healthcare and ensured the well-being of people living in informal settlements.