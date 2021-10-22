Shares

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has received an accolade for Best African Wholesale Carrier at the 2021 Global Carrier Awards ceremony in London for the 10th year in a row.

The Global Carrier annual Awards are the most prominent global celebration of the carrier wholesale market. The awards recognize innovation, vision, and excellence to award the best companies, projects, and partnerships across the industry.

Winning this award for 10 years in a row recognizes Liquid’s continued investment towards its network infrastructure and digital services portfolio.

Commenting on the win, Nic Rudnick, Group CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies said, “Congratulations to everyone in our team who have been working tirelessly to ensure that Liquid remains true to its vision of bringing connectivity to the entire continent. We have dominated the wholesale industry for 10 years in a row, and we continue to build and bring high-speed connectivity and digital services to every African to ensure we retain our position for the next decade and beyond.”

Liquid currently has more than 100,000 km of fibre network that connects more than 100 million people across 643 towns and cities in 20 countries in Africa. The organization also recently launched the shortest route connecting East to West Africa between Mombasa (Kenya) and Muanda (DRC).

With the completion of this route, Liquid will establish a new global Internet transit route between Asia and the USA through Africa, avoiding high-risk bottlenecks in the Middle East and Europe.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies provides customized digital solutions to public and private sector companies across Africa under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres.