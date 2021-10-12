Shares

OPPO has officially unveiled the new ColorOS12 Operating System for its global users, a week after the release of its pilot version. The smartphone brand is now one of the first OEMs to run on Android 12.

The ColorOS12 aims to provide its users a seamless experience that is closer to stock Android 12 which first rolls out on the Find X3 Pro 5G. This new Operating System introduces an all-inclusive UI, smoother performance and other features that help boost everyday productivity and help achieve better work-life balance.

Building on top of OPPO’s Infinite Design concept, the new OPPO ColorOS12 provides a more inclusive experience and comes packed with softer icons, animations and information framework. All these features are friendly to different languages and cultures, and an adaptable framework with different phone formats.

OPPO hopes to bring ColorOS12 to over 110 models with 150 million users with ColorOS12 by the end of 2022.

Thanks to the long-term code decoupling efforts, ColorOS12 has made some achievements in addressing lags and stutters after prolonged usage, especially in anti-fragmentation and intelligent resource allocation.

The Quantum Animation Engine adopts more than 300 improved animations to achieve the animated effects that are lifelike. By imitating physical habits of resistance, inertia and rebound, the feature makes the overall experience smoother and more aligned to the cognition and habits of the human brain so that the experience is more realistic, and intuitive.

Practical features such as PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager allow ColorOS 12 users stay productive through multiple scenarios.

In addition to the free camera SDKs covering the smartphone’s most advantageous camera capabilities, OPPO has further opened its HyperBoost, Color Vision Enhancement to benefit Android app developers and enhance the Android ecosystem.

OPPO has also prioritized privacy on ColorOS with the ColorOS 12 not only coming packed with all the improved security and privacy features from Android 12. These include Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators.

Being aware that privacy to users is all about keeping transparency, OPPO has been improving the data compliance through storage and process. With servers deployed in multiple locations across the world, OPPO guarantees that user data stay in the nearby servers, which is saved in a non-plain text format and is transmitted using a proprietary protocol.