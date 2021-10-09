Shares

The Pizza and Wine Festival, an events and concerts organizing company, has announced its intention to kick off a vaccination drive for event attendees and staff.

The campaign is set to begin will by Tuesday 15th Oct, 2021. This is to ensure that all the ticket holders and event staff for the upcoming events on the 30th and 31st October are vaccinated.

The upcoming event will be graced by various artists including Nigerian sensation Omah Lay, Nviiri the Storyteller, Ben Soul, Nikita Kering, Karun, Chris Kaiga and many more.

The vaccination exercise is free of charge and no one will be required to pay. All attendees have to register for vaccination via the MoH website portal.health.go.ke/register and show up at the vaccination centre on the selected dates.

To get vaccinated, attendees can sign up HERE. The vaccination policy will be implemented as an open-ended one. Tickets to the event can be bought by dialing the USSD code *309#.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, Jesse, Co-Founder of Pizza and Wine Festival said, “We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader in the events industry, it is up to us to take a stand on bringing back the industry to its former glory and pick up from where we left before Covid-19 struck. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country is headed, it might look dramatic but it’s a step in the right direction and we are confident and hopeful that things will soon normalize and therefore call upon all those who are coming to the event to get vaccinated.”